VIDEO: Brutal golpiza para robar a viejito en Queens

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 9/23/22 at 5:55 AM, in front of 70-02 34 Ave in Queens, individuals exited a red SUV & began punching & kneeing an 81-year-old man throughout his body before removing his property. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/UkBMDA804p— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 24, 2022