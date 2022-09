Rescatan a 305 perros durante redada histórica en Carolina del Sur; reportan 20 detenidos

305 dogs rescued, 20-plus arrested, in joint operation targeting dogfighting this weekend. More than 60 officers worked across six counties in largest such operation in S.C. history.https://t.co/hlP52X1Aeo@OIGUSDA @USMarshalsHQ @RCSD @SCDNR @YCSO_SC @rockhillpd @HumaneSociety pic.twitter.com/qh5BX1TAAL