VIDEO: Putin firma decreto de anexión de cuatro territorios ucranianos

Russia-appointed heads of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are in the Kremlin for the ceremony of signing agreements to join the Russia.



DPR – Denis Pushilin

LPR – Leonid Pasechnik

Kherson head – Volodymyr Saldo

Zaporizhzhia governor – Yevgeny Balitsky