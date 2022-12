Invasor estranguló a mujer al seguirla a su apartamento en Nueva York

🚨WANTED for STRANGULATION: On 12/6/22 at 11:30 PM, near Washington Ave & Montgomery St in Bklyn, the suspect strangled a 26-year-old woman from behind. After a brief struggle, the female screamed, causing the man to flee. Any info, call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/1TPrz3Nzh1