Al borde de la muerte: anciano tras paliza durante robo a su negocio en Nueva York

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know these guys? On 12/30/22 at approx. 5:30 PM, inside 718 Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn, the suspects approached a 79-year-old male and forcibly removed property before fleeing. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ljm0bwLLkx— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023