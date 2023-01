Interceptan a 396 migrantes haitianos cerca de Bahamas

#Breaking @USCG Cutter Legare's crew assisted @TheRBDF in stopping an unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessel, Sat.



There were more than 390 people aboard. #USCG crews will transfer the people to Bahamian authorities.#DontTakeToTheSea @USEmbassyNassau @USEmbassyHaiti pic.twitter.com/wtZdtEJQF4