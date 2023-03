Matan de un balazo a empleado anciano durante robo en bodega en zona “tranquila” del Upper East Side de Nueva York

A 67-year-old deli worker was shot in the head, fatally, by a man in a hazmat suit and mask during an apparent robbery inside Doana Gourmet Deli at East 81st Street and Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The villain fled on a scooter.https://t.co/e8RXnuW6HA— Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) March 4, 2023