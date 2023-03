Pasajero fue empujado a los rieles del Metro de Nueva York; sospechoso huyó como si nada

🚨WANTED🚨 for an Assault on the 'R' line 59 Street subway station #Manhattan @NYPD72pct on 3/19/23@ 6:07 P.M. The individual pushed the victim into the side of a moving n/b 'R' train.💰Reward up to $3500 Know who he is?📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/dHlODDOWiv