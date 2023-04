Hispano ataca a empleado de tienda de Manhattan y después se enfrenta con un transeúnte que lo acuchilla varias veces, según la policía

WANTED for an Assault at 1408 Saint Nicholas Avenue #Manhattan @NYPD34pct on 4/19/23 @ 8:19 PM a 28-year-old male became engaged in a verbal dispute with store employee and another customer. Suspect did stab the customer multiple times. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/a7FTJ7h3js