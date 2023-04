Policía confirma que mujer no fue secuestrada en Brooklyn y conoce al hombre que la llevó cargada hacia su vehículo

🚨WANTED for KIDNAPPING: On 4/21 at 1:45 AM, in the intersection of Ave W & Stillwell Ave, an unknown female victim was kidnapped by an unknown male suspect. The suspect placed the victim into a minivan before fleeing the scene. Have any info? Call or DM @NYPDTips, 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/mXlvosxg26