Hombre de 19 años es acusado de matar a estudiante que fue hallado baleado y quemado en las vías del tren en Brooklyn

Isiah Baez, 19, arrested in connection to dead male shot in the head with burn wounds found on freight train tracks at 2236 Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn.



Baez, charged w/ murder, criminal poss of weapon & evidence tampering



Diego Luzuriaga/@FreedomNTV

Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/1lzjr3fFbQ