Cinco mujeres ladronas azotan a tiendas y conductores en Nueva York: roban y golpean a sus víctimas

🚨WANTED🚨for multiple Robberies #Brooklyn & #Manhattan @NYPD77pct @NYPD19pct @NYPD83pct first on 5/21/23@ 2A.M. Five individuals punched the victims & forcibly removed the victims property.💰Reward up to $3500 Know who they are?📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/MEOKV6Jqe9