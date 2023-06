Robo millonario de relojes de lujo: ladrones dan la hora al llevarse una caja fuerte completa en Nueva York

To My loyal @thewristwatcher followers and friends, We’ve had an unfortunate incident of a robbery at our office. While I can’t discuss details due to an ongoing investigation, we’re working with authorities to resolve this. In response, we’re bolstering security and our commitment to you remains unwavering. Your support during this time has been humbling and has reinforced why I started this company. This isn’t just about watches, it’s about our shared passion and journey. As my team and I tackle this challenge, your support keeps us moving forward. We’ll share updates soon. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued loyalty. Please stay safe and I hope you are just as excited for the comeback as we are!