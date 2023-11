Danelo Cavalcante, asesino que huyó de cárcel de Pensilvania, enfrenta 20 nuevos cargos tras persecución de dos semanas

💢 #DaneloCavalcante: New Charging Documents Reveal Fresh Details in the Manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante—Here’s a Rundown of the Affidavit of Probable Cause:



📍#ChesterCounty | #Pennsylvania



¦ The saga of Danelo Cavalcante's escape and subsequent manhunt has been detailed in new… https://t.co/yTCPfpoeMA pic.twitter.com/pFmBb7YqP3