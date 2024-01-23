¡Oppenheimer arrasa! Premios Óscar 2024: lista completa de nominados
La Academia de Cine y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer los nominados de los Premios Oscar 2024. Oppenheimer, Emma Stone y Cillian Murphy a la cabeza
Desde el Museo de la Academia se anunciaron los nominados a los próximos Premios Oscar 2024 a celebrarse el 10 de Marzo en el Dolby Theater en la ciudad de Los Ángeles.
Oppenheimer se alzó en varias nominaciones. Cillian Murphy está nominado a Mejor Actor y Emma Stone a Mejor Actriz junto a. Pero la Lista de nominados es larga y ha dejado sin habla a más de uno, desde que se dio a conocer esta mañana en el Teatro Samuel Goldwin en Hollywood.
Los nominados para los Premios Oscar 2024 fueron anunciados por la Academia de Cine y Ciencias Cinematográficas en voz de los actores Zazie Beetz, de la TV Series Atlanta de FX; y Jack Quaid, conocido por The Hunger Games.
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera in “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster in “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers”
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling in “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things”
Mejor Vestuario
- “Barbie” Jacqueline Durran
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West
- “Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- “Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick
- “Poor Things” Holly Waddington
Mejor Corto Animado
- “Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam
- “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
- “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Mejor Corto Documental
·”The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
·”The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner
·”Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
·”The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
·”Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- “Golda” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- “Maestro” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- “Oppenheimer” Luisa Abel
- “Poor Things” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
- “Society of the Snow” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Mejor Banda Sonora
- “American Fiction” Laura Karpman
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” John Williams
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson
- “Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson
- “Poor Things” Jerskin Fendrix
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- “American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
- “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
- “Poor Things” Screenplay by Tony McNamara
- “The Zone of Interest” Written by Jonathan Glazer
Mejor Guion Original
- “Anatomy of a Fall”Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
- “The Holdovers”Written by David Hemingson
- “Maestro”Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
- “May December”Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
- “Past Lives”Written by Celine Song
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper in “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo in “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction”
Mejor Película Animada
- “The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
- “Elemental” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
- “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
Mejor Actriz
- Annette Bening in “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller in “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan in “Maestro”
- Emma Stone in “Poor Things”
Mejor Película
- “American Fiction” Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
- “Anatomy of a Fall” Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
- “Barbie” David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
- “The Holdovers” Mark Johnson, Producer
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
- “Maestro” Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
- “Oppenheimer” Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers
- “Past Lives” David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
- “Poor Things” Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
- “The Zone of Interest” James Wilson, Producer
Mejor Director
- “Anatomy of a Fall” Justine Triet
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Martin Scorsese
- “Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan
- “Poor Things” Yorgos Lanthimos
- “The Zone of Interest” Jonathan Glazer
Mejor Largometraje Documental
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- “The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined
- “Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- “To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
- “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Mejor Corto Documental
- “The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- “The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- “Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- “The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Mejor Edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall” Laurent Sénéchal
- “The Holdovers” Kevin Tent
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker
- “Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame
- “Poor Things” Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Mejor Película Internacional
- “Io Capitano” Italy
- “Perfect Days” Japan
- “Society of the Snow” Spain
- “The Teachers’ Lounge” Germany
- “The Zone of Interest” United Kingdom
Mejor Canción Original
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Music and Lyric by Scott George
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Music and Lyric by Scott George
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Mejor Fotografía
- “El Conde” Edward Lachman
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto
- “Maestro” Matthew Libatique
- “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema
- “Poor Things” Robbie Ryan
Mejor Diseño de producción
- “Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
- “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
- “Poor Things” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Mejor Sonido
- “The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
- “The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- “The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
- “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
- “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Sigue leyendo:
·Jimmy Kimmel será nuevamente el presentador de los premios Oscar 2024
·Guillermo del Toro gana su tercer óscar por su original versión de “Pinocchio”
·Oscars 2023: “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” gana 7 oscars en una noche sin grandes sorpresas