¡Oppenheimer arrasa! Premios Óscar 2024: lista completa de nominados

Desde el Museo de la Academia se anunciaron los nominados a los próximos Premios Oscar 2024 a celebrarse el 10 de Marzo en el Dolby Theater en la ciudad de Los Ángeles.

Premios Oscar 2024. Foto: Getty Images. Crédito: Carlo Allegri | Getty Images

Oppenheimer se alzó en varias nominaciones. Cillian Murphy está nominado a Mejor Actor y Emma Stone a Mejor Actriz junto a. Pero la Lista de nominados es larga y ha dejado sin habla a más de uno, desde que se dio a conocer esta mañana en el Teatro Samuel Goldwin en Hollywood.

Los nominados para los Premios Oscar 2024 fueron anunciados por la Academia de Cine y Ciencias Cinematográficas en voz de los actores Zazie Beetz, de la TV Series Atlanta de FX; y Jack Quaid, conocido por The Hunger Games.

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer”

in “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple”

in “The Color Purple” America Ferrera in “Barbie”

in “Barbie” Jodie Foster in “Nyad”

in “Nyad” Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction”

in “American Fiction” Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer”

in “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling in “Barbie”

in “Barbie” Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things”

Mejor Vestuario

“Barbie” Jacqueline Durran

Jacqueline Durran “Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West

Jacqueline West “Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman “Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick

Ellen Mirojnick “Poor Things” Holly Waddington

Mejor Corto Animado

“Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam

Yegane Moghaddam “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Mejor Corto Documental

·”The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

·”The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

·”Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

·”The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

·”Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

“Golda” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue “Maestro” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell “Oppenheimer” Luisa Abel

Luisa Abel “Poor Things” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston “Society of the Snow” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Mejor Banda Sonora

“American Fiction” Laura Karpman

Laura Karpman “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” John Williams

John Williams “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson “Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson “Poor Things” Jerskin Fendrix

Mejor Guion Adaptado

“American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan “Poor Things” Screenplay by Tony McNamara

Screenplay by Tony McNamara “The Zone of Interest” Written by Jonathan Glazer

Mejor Guion Original

“Anatomy of a Fall” Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari “The Holdovers” Written by David Hemingson

Written by David Hemingson “Maestro” Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer “May December” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik “Past Lives”Written by Celine Song

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper in “Maestro”

in “Maestro” Colman Domingo in “Rustin”

in “Rustin” Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers”

in “The Holdovers” Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”

in “Oppenheimer” Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction”

Mejor Película Animada

“The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki “Elemental” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Mejor Actriz

Annette Bening in “Nyad”

in “Nyad” Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Sandra Hüller in “Anatomy of a Fall”

in “Anatomy of a Fall” Carey Mulligan in “Maestro”

in “Maestro” Emma Stone in “Poor Things”

Mejor Película

“American Fiction” Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers “Anatomy of a Fall” Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers “Barbie” David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers “The Holdovers” Mark Johnson, Producer

Mark Johnson, Producer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers “Maestro” Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers “Oppenheimer” Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers “Past Lives” David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers “Poor Things” Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers “The Zone of Interest” James Wilson, Producer



Mejor Director

“Anatomy of a Fall” Justine Triet

Justine Triet “Killers of the Flower Moon” Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese “Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan “Poor Things” Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos “The Zone of Interest” Jonathan Glazer

Mejor Largometraje Documental

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek “The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined

Nominees to be determined “Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha “To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Mejor Edición

“Anatomy of a Fall” Laurent Sénéchal

Laurent Sénéchal “The Holdovers” Kevin Tent

Kevin Tent “Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker

Thelma Schoonmaker “Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame

Jennifer Lame “Poor Things” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Mejor Película Internacional

“Io Capitano” Italy

Italy “Perfect Days” Japan

Japan “Society of the Snow” Spain

Spain “The Teachers’ Lounge” Germany

Germany “The Zone of Interest” United Kingdom

Mejor Canción Original

Mejor Fotografía

“El Conde” Edward Lachman

Edward Lachman “Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto

Rodrigo Prieto “Maestro” Matthew Libatique

Matthew Libatique “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema

Hoyte van Hoytema “Poor Things” Robbie Ryan

Mejor Diseño de producción

“Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman “Poor Things” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Mejor Sonido

“The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell “The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Mejores Efectos Visuales

“The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

