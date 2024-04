Sujeto acuchillado por la espalda tras violenta pelea en el metro de Manhattan

🚨WANTED-ASSAULT: On 4/7/24 at approx. 4:45AM, on the 'E' train at 53rd St & Lex @NYPD17PCT Manhattan. A verbal dispute between 3 individuals & a 34-yr-old male victim led to the suspect stabbing the victim several times. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/aAwEcrr5yu