Chris Evans aclara controversia por una foto donde aparece autografiando una bomba

#ChrisEvans

SIGNS A BOMB THAT WILL KILL BABIES

HE HAD TO WRITE “SINCERELY YOURS” or

"DEATH KISS from CAPTAIN AMERICA"



IN FICTION

HE SAVES THE WORLD IN HIS TIGHTS



IN REALITY HE BOMBARDS THE WORLD OF BABIES #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/b1WZhtjEoY