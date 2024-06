Neoyorquinos aún están nerviosos por violador prófugo que abusó de una niña a punta de cuchillo en parque de Queens

New Yorkers, we continue to ask for your help locating this individual with the depicted tattoo who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old female.



There is a reward of up to $10,000. If you have any info, DM @NYPDTips or Call 800-577-TIPS(8477).https://t.co/GbO1NvJ9En pic.twitter.com/Demjo1BwI5