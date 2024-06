Hispano de El Bronx es apuñalado fatalmente por exnovia acosadora “obsesionada” con él, según la familia

Officers rushed to 1471 Watson Ave. in the Sotomayor Houses (NYCHA) in Soundview, Bronx, at 9:42 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing.



Upon arriving, they found 63-year-old Reynaldo Luna unconscious and unresponsive while lying face up on the couch in the… pic.twitter.com/cXclP5ZAn3