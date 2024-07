El Real Madrid es la marca de fútbol más valiosa del mundo

In 2024, @realmadrid reclaims its title as the world’s most valuable football club brand, knocking 2023 winner @ManCity off the top spot.@FCBarcelona retains 3rd place despite a tricky year off the pitch. UK football clubs dominate the top 10: @ManUtd and @LFC retain 4th and… pic.twitter.com/HFD4mq2WNq