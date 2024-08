NFL: Michael Hall Jr., defensivo de Cleveland Browns, arrestado por violencia doméstica

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Browns rookie DT Michael Hall Jr was arrested this morning after a domestic report:



According to the police report, the mother of his fiancée said he pushed her daughter and struck her with a baby bottle. Hall then threw her belongings outside, put a gun to her… https://t.co/dYYoduIPff pic.twitter.com/5aotaRLlnX