Homicidio “a sangre fría por odio” en parque de Nueva York: trabajador municipal acusado

🚨 WANTED-HOMICIDE: On Sunday, 7/21/24, at 10:44 PM, near 29 Ryerson St in the 88PCT in Brooklyn, the perp discharged a firearm striking 3 victims, killing 2. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/OVBsC5RT5t