Darius Slay, estrella de Philadelphia Eagles, critica duramente a la NFL por el partido en Brasil

NEWS: #Eagles Darius Slay does NOT WANT TO GO TO BRAZIL



“They already told us not to leave the hotel. Can’t do too much because of crime”



‘NFL..? WHY SEND US TO A PLACE WITH A HIGH CRIME RATE?”



“I told my family do not come down there”



(🎥 @SleeperNFL) pic.twitter.com/J1wkmOCQd8