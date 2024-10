“Swifties 4 Kamala” lanza campaña en apoyo a Harris durante la gira “Eras Tour”

Florida!!! ☀️🌴🩵



Don’t have some regrets come Election Day. Join us for #SwiftiesForKamala x @FlaDems in-person events in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tallahassee this Saturday!



Sign up at the link in our bio.



Learn more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QqqW2ZGkBl