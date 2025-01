Policía busca a ladrón que robó tres bancos en menos de 25 horas en El Bronx

WANTED- ROBERY PATTERN: On three incidents @NYPD49Pct @NYPD47Pct the unidentified individual passed a note to a teller demanding cash. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5AfKA Reward UP to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/WrwydWuQRl