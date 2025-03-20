New York needs to protect our consumers and small businesses from predatory business practices

At a time when the federal government is making life difficult for us, we want to make life easier for New Yorkers. As consumers and small business owners in the great state of New York, we are always looking for ways to save money as the cost of living continues to rise under President Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the best intentions for our New York consumers and entrepreneurs, particularly those seeking to take advantage of those whose first language is not English.

While advances in technology have simplified our lives, scams have also become more common. New Yorkers, especially seniors, veterans, low-income New Yorkers, and immigrant communities, are the most vulnerable to these types of deceptive practices.

Dangerous individuals prey on consumers with limited English proficiency and withhold information about prices and fees; debt collectors who collect and refuse to reimburse Social Security benefits to seniors despite being exempt from collection; thieves orchestrating schemes using artificial intelligence (AI); large companies making it difficult to cancel subscriptions; car dealerships refusing to return a customer’s photo ID until a deal is finalized by adding charges for additional warranties the customer didn’t purchase; and scammers running online phishing scams, to name a few of the tricks and traps employed by some deceptive and exploitative companies.

The state’s current consumer protection laws were passed in 1970 and, unfortunately, only prohibit deceptive business practices, which expose consumers and entrepreneurs to abusive actions by companies. Since it is my duty as New York Attorney General to protect our residents, I am working with my colleagues in the State Legislature, State Senator Leroy Comrie and Assemblyman Micah Lasher, to promote new legislation: the Fair Business Practices Act. This law will better protect consumers and small businesses from unfair practices. These laws will be helpful in preventing theft of funds, especially for Latino communities.

And given that the federal government is dismantling agencies created to protect consumers and small businesses, eliminating protections that benefit New Yorkers, legislative action is necessary. The Trump administration’s recent decision to halt the work of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, including the rejection of new cases and the suspension of all consumer protection initiatives, reinforces the importance of passing the Fair Business Practices Act.

At a time when the federal government is making life difficult for consumers and small businesses, we need the right tools to protect New Yorkers’ hard-earned money. The Fair Business Practices Act will strengthen consumer protection laws that will shield New Yorkers from abusive business practices.

Letitia James is the Attorney General of New York