Buscan a infractor de estacionamiento en Manhattan que golpeó a agente de tránsito y tiene más de 750 infracciones en 6 años

WANTED-ASSAULT: 3/21/2025 @NYPD6pct in front of 99 7 Ave South, an NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent was on-duty & in uniform, performing his duties, when an unidentified individual approached & assaulted him. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/lwFqVwzP1b