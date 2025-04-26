Alerta: 54 calles cerradas este lluvioso sábado en Nueva York por el Día de la Tierra
Para celebrar el Día de la Tierra este sábado lluvioso 54 calles en los cinco condados de Nueva York estarán cerradas al tráfico vehicular y serán sólo para peatones y ciclistas de 10:00 a.m. a 2:00 p.m.
Además, en muchas de ellas habrá actividades recreativas como parte del programa “Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day”, y el servicio Citi Bike ofrecerá paseos gratuitos de 30 minutos en sus bicicletas tradicionales a pedales.
Las calles cerradas a los autos hoy son las siguientes: (más información en la página del Departamento de Transporte de la ciudad)
El Bronx:
-East 188th Street, East Fordham Road to Valentine Avenue
-Creston Avenue, East 188th Street to East Fordham Road
-Valentine Avenue, East 188th Street to East Fordham Road
-Decatur Avenue, East 194th Street to East 195th Street
-Evelyn Place, Grand Avenue to Aqueduct Avenue East
-Park Avenue, East 189th Street to Third Avenue
-Goulden Avenue, at Mosholu Parkway
-Jennings Street, Prospect Avenue to Chisholm Street
-East 161st Street, Walton Avenue to Grand Concourse
-Morrison Avenue, Harrod Place to Westchester Avenue
-Third Avenue, East 148th Street to Willis Avenue
Brooklyn:
-Fifth Avenue, 40th Street to 50th Street
-Dekalb Avenue, Bond Street to Fulton Mall
-North 15th Street, Nassau Avenue to Banker Street
-Berry Street, South Fifth Street to South Third Street
-Parkside Avenue, at Ocean Avenue
-Hillel Place, Nostrand Avenue to Flatbush Avenue
-Hoyt Street, Atlantic Avenue to State Street
-Humboldt Street, Moore Street to Varet Street
-Beverley Road, Church Avenue to East Second Street
-Marcy Avenue, MacDonough Street to Fulton Street
-Ashford Street, Livonia Avenue to New Lots Avenue
-Pearl Street, Water Street to Anchorage Place
-Polhemus Place, Carroll Street to Garfield Place
-Thatford Avenue, Belmont Avenue to Dead End
-Underhill Avenue, Atlantic Avenue to Pacific Street
-Empire Boulevard, Washington Avenue to Franklin Avenue
-West 22nd Street, Neptune Avenue to Dead End
-Willoughby Avenue, Washington Park to Washington Avenue
Manhattan:
-Broadway, 17th Street to 46th Street
-St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street
-Dyckman Street, Broadway to La Marina/Inwood Hill Park
-Rose Street, Avenue of the Finest to Frankfort Street
-Audubon Avenue, West 165th Street to West 166th Street
-Avenue B, East Seventh Street to East Ninth Street
-Hudson Street, Reade Street to Chambers Street
-Doyers Street, Pell Street to Bowery
-East Fourth Street, Second Avenue to Bowery
-Forsyth Street, Canal Street to Division Street
-Hamilton Place, West 143rd Street to Amsterdam Avenue
-Pell Street, Mott Street to Bowery
-Park Avenue, East 41st Street to East 42nd Street
-West 175th Street, Broadway to Wadsworth Avenue
-West 120th Street, Lenox Avenue to Mount Morris Park West
-West 142nd Street, Amsterdam Avenue to Hamilton Place
Queens:
-Woodside Avenue, 75th Street to 78th Street
-31st Avenue, 33rd Street to 35th Street
-34th Avenue, 69th Street to Junction Boulevard
-Roosevelt Avenue, National Street to 104th Street
-37th Road, 73rd Street to 74th Street
-71st Avenue, Stephen Street to Myrtle Avenue
-Queens Boulevard, at 40th Street
-Murdock Avenue, 180th Street to Dead End
-Wyckoff Avenue, Myrtle Avenue to Gates Avenue
Staten Island:
-Port Richmond Avenue, Richmond Terrace to Castleton Avenue
-Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard
Este sábado se perfila lluvioso en NYC y áreas vecinas. Las actualizaciones del clima pueden consultarse aquí y en el portal del National Weather Service (NWS-NY). Más detalles acá sobre el pronóstico en condados de Nueva York y Jersey y en esta página de NBC News Weather.