Periodista ucraniana presuntamente torturada hasta la muerte mientras estuvo en cautiverio ruso

The truth cannot be buried.



We knew 🇺🇦 journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna died in Russian captivity. Now we see the full horror: torture, starvation, cruelty beyond words.



Viktoriia gave her life to expose Russia’s crimes.



🇺🇦’s fight for freedom & truth is a fight for all of us. pic.twitter.com/IQsY0P2LVW