Roles de canela con tortillas: la receta fácil que se viraliza en redes

you already have all the ingredients you need to make the viral tortilla cinnamon rolls tonight… thank me later 🥮😜 Ingredients: 1 burrito sized @Mission Foods tortilla 1-2 tbs room temperature butter (filling) 1 tbs melted butter (topping) cinnamon sugar 2 tbs powdered sugar splash of milk Instructions: Spread room temperature butter on plain tortilla and sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon sugar. Roll tortilla and slice 1 inch pieces to create cinnamon “rolls.” Place in an oven-safe dish and top with melted butter and a little bit more cinnamon sugar. Bake cinnamon rolls at 450º for 8-10 minutes. While rolls cool, mix powdered sugar and milk together to create icing and drizzle on top of cinnamon rolls. Enjoy! 😋 #easydessert #viralrecipe #easyrecipes #asmrfood #baking #creatorsearchinsights