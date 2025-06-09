Voices of passengers: Why I Fight for the Bus: For My Abuelita

I first learned about Riders Alliance one day when I was riding the B44 bus. I was sitting there when I recognized Salma, one of their organizers, who told me about her work fighting for faster, more reliable buses in New York City. I was intrigued and got off the bus to continue our conversation, even though my phone was dead and I had no way to get home. Knowing this, she gave me a MetroCard so I could get back on the bus. That little gesture changed everything. I joined Riders Alliance as a member about two years ago, and since then, I’ve been advocating to improve bus service in Flatbush.

I was born in El Salvador but raised in Flatbush my whole life. I still live here with my abuelita. Since middle school, I’ve always relied on the bus to get to school, to church, to after school activities and to see family. I care deeply about fixing the buses, not just for me but also for my abuelita. She’s been a taxi driver her whole life and she knows this city better than anyone, but she’s getting older. She has heart problems and bad knees so we don’t know how long she will be able to continue to drive. She recently got an OMNY card and now takes the bus to her church on Church Avenue and Flatbush. But every time she comes home, she says the same thing: “I waited 30 minutes in the cold.” It breaks my heart. Seniors like her shouldn’t have to stand in the rain, in the cold or the heat waiting for a bus that may or may not come.

Flatbush is one of the most transit dependent neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Riders Alliance’s recent report shows that more than 65% of households in Flatbush don’t own a car. We rely on the bus to get everywhere, and yet the bus service here is some of the slowest in the city. Buses in Flatbush crawl at an average speed of just 5 to 6 miles per hour, barely faster than walking! The B44 is one of the most used bus routes in Brooklyn but it’s also one of the most delayed. That’s why I’ve been organizing with Riders Alliance for a dedicated busway along Flatbush Avenue. A busway that gets buses out of traffic and makes sure they run on time. We’re pushing for bus projects that actually work, enforcement that keeps them clear, and stops that are accessible to seniors and people with disabilities.

What frustrates me most is how little elected officials talk to bus riders about our daily struggles. They come around during elections, but never stick around to listen. My abuelita, like many riders, waits in the cold for a bus that may not come, but she still go out and vote. Our communities deserve better. That’s why I’m calling on Mayor Adams to listen to riders and move forward with the Flatbush Avenue busway. The city has proposed a center running bus lane but this project keeps getting delayed. We can’t afford to keep waiting. Flatbush needs faster, more reliable buses now. That’s why I’m fighting, not just for me but for my abuelita. And for the more than 132,000 riders from Flatbush.

Andrea Albayeros is a member of Riders Alliance