Alarmante diagnóstico para Ben Askren: esposa revela posible trasplante de pulmón

▫️ Ben hasn’t woken up yet and is in limbo

▫️ Ben has been able to open his eyes and squeeze hands

▫️ There are “good and bad days”

▫️ He may need a lung transplant

▫️ She’s praying for a miracle



