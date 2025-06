Bayern Múnich sufrió más de la cuenta para superar a Boca Juniors en el Mundial de Clubes

✅ FULL-TIME: Bayern 2-1 Boca



Kane and Co. get it done, but Boca made them fight for every inch 🔥



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUu4lJ | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYBOC pic.twitter.com/CXk77QGmYb