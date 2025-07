Auto robado atropella fatalmente a mujer sentada en un banco y al gerente del Chase Bank en Chinatown

🚨📰: TRAGEDY IN NYC: 2 Killed After Stolen Car FULL of Drugs & Alcohol Crashes Into Sidewalk.



Just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a stolen blue Chevy Malibu sped across the Manhattan Bridge and plowed into a 63-year-old woman sitting on a bench and a man on a bicycle. Both were… pic.twitter.com/cnHG1KIndI