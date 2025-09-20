Alerta por calles cerradas en Nueva York desde el lunes: Asamblea General de la ONU

Del lunes 22 al viernes 26 de septiembre muchas calles en Manhattan estarán cerradas total o parcialmente al tráfico vial para facilitar las movilizaciones de cientos de delegaciones y comitivas atendiendo la 80va Asamblea General de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (UNGA).

Algunas calles incluso tendrán limitaciones para peatones, ciclistas y buses públicos. En general, los cierres en una zona terminan afectado el tráfico en toda la urbe, por lo que se recomienda más que nunca usar el Metro, trenes y ferrys.

“Acuñado en la ciudad de Nueva York, el término “gridlock” se refiere a la congestión vehicular que bloquea la red de intersecciones de una ciudad y se ha utilizado para describir el abrumador volumen de tráfico del centro de Manhattan en general”, advirtió el Departamento de Transporte (DOT) en un comunicado.

En teoría se espera que este año, cuando por primera vez está activo el peaje de congestión para circular en Manhattan, el embotellamiento sea menor. “La ciudad de Nueva York acoge la Asamblea General de la ONU una vez más este año, pero tanto los neoyorquinos como los visitantes deben contribuir a minimizar la congestión y buscar medios de transporte alternativos”, declaró el comisionado del DOT, Ydanis Rodríguez, citado por amNY.com.

Las calles se cierran a discreción de NYPD. En teoría, las más afectadas serían las siguientes:

-FDR Drive entre Whitehall St y 42nd St.

-Área entre East 86th St al norte, East 80th St al sur, Park Av al este y 5th Av al oeste.

-Área entre 60th St al norte, 34th St al sur, 1st Av al este y 3rd Av al oeste.

-Área entre 57th St al norte, 45th St al sur, 3rd Av al este y Madison Av al oeste.

-Área entre 58th St al norte, 49th St al sur, Madison Av al este y 6th Av / Av of the Americas al oeste.

-Área entre West 47th St al norte, West 44th St al sur, 7th Av al este y 8th Av al oeste.

-Grand Army Plaza entre 58th St y 60th St.

-Grand Army Plaza entre East Drive y 5th Av.

-8th Av entre West 49th St y West 44th St.

-6th Av entre West 59th St y West 46th St.

-5th Av entre East 63rd St y East 49th St.

-Madison Av entre East 58th St y East 42nd St.

-Vyerbilt Av entre East 47th St y East 42nd St.

-Park Av entre East 62nd St y East 45th St.

-Lexington Av entre East 57th St y East 42nd St.

-East 63rd St entre 5th Av y Madison Av.

-East 62nd St entre 5th Av y Park Av.

-East 61st St entre 5th Av y Lexington Av.

-West 59th St entre 7th Av y 5th Av.

-West/East 58th St entre Broadway y 6th Av / Av of the Americas.

-West/East 57th St entre 7th Av y Dead End / FDR Drive.

-West 56th St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West 55th St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West 54th St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West/East 53rd St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive.

-West 52nd St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West 51st St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West/East 50th St entre 7th Av y Dead End / FDR Drive.

-West/East 49th St entre 8th Av y FDR Drive Service Road.

-FDR Drive Service Road entre East 48th St y East 49th St.

-East 48th St entre 1st Av y FDR Drive Service Road.

-West 46th St entre 8th Av y 6th Av / Av of the Americas.

-West/East 42nd St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive.

-West/East 34th St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive.

Consulte cierre de calles, rutas de buses y entradas al Metro que puedan verse afectadas en Departamento de Transporte (DOT) y MTA.