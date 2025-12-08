Golden Globes 2026: conoce la lista completa de nominados

Este lunes 8 de diciembre, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood ha dado a conocer la lista oficial de nominados para los Golden Globes 2026. Esta nueva edición, la cual volverá a reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión, se celebrará el próximo 11 de enero en Beverly Hills, California.

Este año, las nominaciones son lideradas por la película de Paul Thomas Anderson ‘One Battle After Another’, protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio. Por otro lado, en televisión la serie de HBO ‘The White Lotus’ encabeza las nominaciones.

Este año los premios han agregado una categoría dedicada a los mejores podast, lo que amplía mucho más el reconocimiento que otorga la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

Por otro lado, también hay que recordar que los Golden Globes 2026 homenajearán a Helen Mirren y a Sarah Jessica Parker, quienes fuera de competición han ganadoras del Premio Cecil B. DeMille y del Premio Carol Burnett, respectivamente.

Conoce la lista de nominados

Mejor Película Drama

‘Frankenstein’ (Netflix)

‘Hamnet’ (Focus Features)

‘It Was Just an Accident’ (Neon)

‘The Secret Agent’ (Neon)

‘Sentimental Value’ (Neon)

‘Sinners’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

‘Blue Moon’ (Sony Pictures Classics)

‘Bugonia’ (Focus Features)

‘Marty Supreme’ (A24)

‘No Other Choice’ (Neon)

‘Nouvelle Vague’ (Netflix)

‘One Battle After Another’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejor Película Animada

‘Arco (Neon)

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle’ (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

‘Elio’ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Netflix)

‘Little Amélie or the Character of Rain’ (Gkids)

‘Zootopia 2’ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Mejor Logro Cinematográfico o de Taquilla

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

‘F1’ (Apple Original Films)

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Netflix)

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ (Paramount Pictures)

‘Sinners’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

‘Weapons’ (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

‘Wicked: For Good’ (Universal Pictures)

‘Zootopia 2’ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa

‘It Was Just an Accident’ (Neon) – Francia

‘No Other Choice’ (Neon) – Corea del Sur

‘The Secret Agent’ (Neon) – Brasil

‘Sentimental Value’ (Neon) – Noruega

‘Sirāt (Neon)’ – España

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ (Willa) – Túnez

Mejor Actriz en Película Drama

Jessie Buckley (‘Hamnet’)

Jennifer Lawrence (‘Die My Love’)

Renate Reinsve (‘Sentimental Value’)

Julia Roberts (‘After the Hunt’)

Tessa Thompson (‘Hedda’)

Eva Victor (‘Sorry, Baby’)

Mejor Actor en Película Drama

Joel Edgerton (‘Train Dreams’)

Oscar Isaac (‘Frankenstein’)

Dwayne Johnson (‘The Smashing Machine’)

Michael B. Jordan (‘Sinners’)

Wagner Moura (‘The Secret Agent’)

Jeremy Allen White (‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’)

Mejor Actriz Película Musical o Comedia

Rose Byrne (‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’)

Cynthia Erivo (‘Wicked: For Good’)

Kate Hudson (‘Song Sung Blue’)

Chase Infiniti (‘One Battle After Another’)

Amanda Seyfried (‘The Testament of Ann Lee’)

Emma Stone (‘Bugonia’)

Mejor Actor Película Musical o Comedia

Timothée Chalamet (‘Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (‘Jay Kelly’)

Leonardo DiCaprio (‘One Battle After Another’)

Ethan Hawke (‘Blue Moon’)

Lee Byung-Hun (‘No Other Choice’)

Jesse Plemons (‘Bugonia’)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt (‘The Smashing Machine’)

Elle Fanning (‘Sentimental Value’)

Ariana Grande (‘Wicked: For Good’)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (‘Sentimental Value’)

Amy Madigan (‘Weapons’)

Teyana Taylor (‘One Battle After Another’)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio Del Toro (‘One Battle After Another’)

Jacob Elordi (‘Frankenstein’)

Paul Mescal (‘Hamnet’)

Sean Penn (‘One Battle After Another’)

Adam Sandler (‘Jay Kelly’)

Stellan Skarsgård (‘Sentimental Value’)

Mejor Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (‘One Battle After Another’)

Ryan Coogler (‘Sinners’)

Guillermo Del Toro (‘Frankenstein’)

Jafar Panahi (‘It Was Just an Accident’)

Joachim Trier (‘Sentimental Value’)

Chloé Zhao (‘Hamnet’)

Mejor Guion

Paul Thomas Anderson (‘One Battle After Another’)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (‘Marty Supreme’)

Ryan Coogler (‘Sinners’)

Jafar Panahi (‘It Was Just an Accident’)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (‘Sentimental Value’)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (‘Hamnet’)

Mejor Serie de Televisión Drama

‘The Diplomat’ (Netflix)

‘The Pitt’ (HBO Max)

‘Pluribus’ (Apple TV)

‘Severance’ (Apple TV)

‘Slow Horses’ (Apple TV)

‘The White Lotus’ (HBO Max)

Mejor Serie de Televisión Comedia o Musical

‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)

‘The Bear’ (FX on Hulu)

‘Hacks’ (HBO Max)

‘Nobody Wants This’ (Netflix)

‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu)

‘The Studio’ (Apple TV)

Mejor Miniserie

‘Adolescence’ (Netflix)

‘All Her Fault’ (Peacock)

‘The Beast In Me’ (Netflix)

‘Black Mirror’ (Netflix)

‘Dying for Sex’ (FX on Hulu)

‘The Girlfriend’ (Prime Video)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Televisión Drama

Kathy Bates (‘Matlock’)

Britt Lower (‘Severance’)

Helen Mirren (‘Mobland’)

Bella Ramsey (‘The Last of Us’)

Keri Russell (‘The Diplomat’)

Rhea Seehorn (‘Pluribus’)

Mejor Actor Serie de Televisión Drama

Sterling K. Brown (‘Paradise’)

Diego Luna (‘Andor’)

Gary Oldman (‘Slow Horses’)

Mark Ruffalo (‘Task’)

Adam Scott (‘Severance’)

Noah Wyle (‘The Pitt’)

Mejor Actriz Serie de Televisión Comedia o Musical

Kristen Bell (‘Nobody Wants This’)

Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’)

Selena Gomez (‘Only Murders In the Building’)

Natasha Lyonne (‘Poker Face’)

Jenna Ortega (‘Wednesday’)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’)

Mejor Actor Serie de Televisión Comedia o Musical

Adam Brody (‘Nobody Wants This’)

Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Glen Powell (‘Chad Powers’)

Seth Rogen (‘The Studio’)

Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Carrie Coon (‘The White Lotus’)

Erin Doherty (‘Adolescence’)

Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’)

Catherine O’hara (‘The Studio’)

Parker Posey (‘The White Lotus’)

Aimee Lou Wood (‘The White Lotus’)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Owen Cooper (‘Adolescence’)

Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’)

Walton Goggins (‘The White Lotus’)

Jason Isaacs (‘The White Lotus’)

Tramell Tillman (‘Severance’)

Ashley Walters (‘Adolescence’)

Mejor Actuación en Comedia Stand-Up en Televisión

Bill Maher (‘Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?’)

Brett Goldstein (‘Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life’)

Kevin Hart (‘Kevin Hart: Acting My Age’)

Kumail Nanjiani (‘Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts’)

Ricky Gervais (‘Ricky Gervais: Mortality’)

Sarah Silverman (‘Sarah Silverman: Postmortem’)

Mejor Podcast

‘Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard’ (Wondery)

‘Call Her Daddy’ (SiriusXM)

‘Good Hang With Amy Poehler’ (Spotify)

‘The Mel Robbins Podcast’ (SiriusXM)

‘Smartless’ (SiriusXM)

‘Up First’ (NPR)