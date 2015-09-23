Nexcare Brand Enlists Fans Nationwide To Create Concept For Humorous Brand Campaign Starring Nexcare Nana

Nexcare Waterproof Bandages are put to the test in winner’s video

debuting today

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With summer coming to an end, the team from Nexcare Brand from 3M

Company today unveiled the winning idea from their “What Will Nana

Do Next?” contest. The contest launched in June as part of a larger

digital brand campaign and features brave heroine and unexpected product

tester, 87-year-old Nexcare Nana. The Nexcare

“What Will Nana Do Next?” contest tapped consumers

nationwide to determine Nana’s next daring adventure to showcase in

extreme ways the staying power of Nexcare Waterproof Bandages. The

Nexcare Waterproof Bandages campaign brings the concept of grand prize

winner Robbie S. from Indiana to life. The winning idea features Nexcare

Nana in a dramatized product test where she rides top down in a

convertible braving the spinning, soapy brushes of a car wash and

ultimately emphasizes the strength and superior performance of the

bandages against water, dirt and germs.





“Showcasing the staying power of Nexcare Waterproof Bandages with our

favorite heroine, Nexcare Nana, has been a driving force for us in

demonstrating in over-the-top ways how the bandages stand up to active

lifestyles,” said Carrie Sazama, Brand Manager, Nexcare Brand.

“We enlisted our fans in this campaign and they delivered. We are

thrilled with all of the creative submissions we received and are

excited to unveil Robbie’s winning concept as part of this campaign.”

Robbie S., was awarded the grand prize for coming up with the challenge

of Nana going through a car wash in a convertible. With her trusty

swimming goggles at the ready, Nexcare Nana puts the car in drive and

fearlessly faces her next adventure. After it all, she points to her

Nexcare Waterproof Bandage, still securely in place.

“After watching the original ‘Will It or Won’t It’ video series and the

‘What Will Nana Do Next?’ contest teaser videos, I was inspired by Nana,

her spunk and her attitude toward trying any challenge,” said Robbie

S., Nexcare Nana “What Will Nana Do Next?” contest winner. “I had an

instinct that Nana would be up for the car wash adventure and it’s the

perfect exaggerated test to demonstrate the effectiveness of Nexcare

Waterproof Bandages.”

To view Nana putting Nexcare Waterproof Bandages to the test in the

contest winning video visit nexcare.com/nana

and share the video using hashtag #NexcareNana and tagging @nexcare on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to

improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees

connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s

creative solutions to the world’s problems at http://www.3M.com

or on Twitter @3M or @3MNewsroom.

3M and Nexcare Brand are trademarks of 3M.

