Nexcare Brand Enlists Fans Nationwide To Create Concept For Humorous Brand Campaign Starring Nexcare Nana

Nexcare Waterproof Bandages are put to the test in winner’s video
debuting today
ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With summer coming to an end, the team from Nexcare Brand from 3M
Company today unveiled the winning idea from their “What Will Nana
Do Next?” contest. The contest launched in June as part of a larger
digital brand campaign and features brave heroine and unexpected product
tester, 87-year-old Nexcare Nana. The Nexcare
“What Will Nana Do Next?” contest tapped consumers
nationwide to determine Nana’s next daring adventure to showcase in
extreme ways the staying power of Nexcare Waterproof Bandages. The
Nexcare Waterproof Bandages campaign brings the concept of grand prize
winner Robbie S. from Indiana to life. The winning idea features Nexcare
Nana in a dramatized product test where she rides top down in a
convertible braving the spinning, soapy brushes of a car wash and
ultimately emphasizes the strength and superior performance of the
bandages against water, dirt and germs.
“Showcasing the staying power of Nexcare Waterproof Bandages with our
favorite heroine, Nexcare Nana, has been a driving force for us in
demonstrating in over-the-top ways how the bandages stand up to active
lifestyles,” said Carrie Sazama, Brand Manager, Nexcare Brand.
“We enlisted our fans in this campaign and they delivered. We are
thrilled with all of the creative submissions we received and are
excited to unveil Robbie’s winning concept as part of this campaign.”
Robbie S., was awarded the grand prize for coming up with the challenge
of Nana going through a car wash in a convertible. With her trusty
swimming goggles at the ready, Nexcare Nana puts the car in drive and
fearlessly faces her next adventure. After it all, she points to her
Nexcare Waterproof Bandage, still securely in place.
“After watching the original ‘Will It or Won’t It’ video series and the
‘What Will Nana Do Next?’ contest teaser videos, I was inspired by Nana,
her spunk and her attitude toward trying any challenge,” said Robbie
S., Nexcare Nana “What Will Nana Do Next?” contest winner. “I had an
instinct that Nana would be up for the car wash adventure and it’s the
perfect exaggerated test to demonstrate the effectiveness of Nexcare
Waterproof Bandages.”
To view Nana putting Nexcare Waterproof Bandages to the test in the
contest winning video visit nexcare.com/nana
and share the video using hashtag #NexcareNana and tagging @nexcare on
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
