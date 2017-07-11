Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Acquisition of Hola Doctor Inc.

Acquisition Supports New Five-Year Strategic Plan

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) today announced that it has

acquired Hola Doctor Inc. (HolaDoctor), the leading digital provider of

health and wellness solutions for Hispanic audiences. The acquisition is

a significant strategic initiative by PALIG that both expands its

presence in the U.S. Hispanic market and strengthens its position as a

healthcare leader in Latin America. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome HolaDoctor to the Pan-American Life Insurance

Group family,” said José S. Suquet, Chairman of the Board, President and

Chief Executive Officer of Pan-American Life Insurance Group. “As a

leading insurance provider to Hispanics focused on improving the

wellness of our members, PALIG is accelerating our growth strategy in

the U.S. Hispanic market by integrating an organization with a proven

track record of more than 15-years providing health and wellness

solutions to the same audiences.”

“Pan-American Life’s proven financial strength, strong record of

profitable growth and focus on Latin America and the Caribbean, combined

with HolaDoctor’s comprehensive Spanish-language health-and-wellness

content library and programs will enhance PALIG’s offering of wellness

and health-risk-assessment tools for our clients and make our offering

more attractive to employers in Latin America and U.S. companies that

employ a large number of Hispanics,” said Mr. Suquet.

“HolaDoctor’s digital marketing operation and insurance brokerage unit,

which specializes in health insurance exchange products, provides PALIG

with a new distribution channel to reach underserved Hispanic

individuals and Hispanic-owned small businesses; and complements our

existing producer network in the United States. In addition, nearly 75

percent of the traffic to HolaDoctor’s web properties originates in

Latin America, a key market for PALIG,” he added.

The resources developed by HolaDoctor will also help PALIG to create

more meaningful interactions with its members and improve the wellness

of policyholders by educating them about the importance of adopting a

healthy lifestyle and promoting both the early detection and proactive

management of chronic illnesses. In addition, HolaDoctor’s

consumer-directed websites have a combined audience of nearly 2.5

million unique monthly visitors and a strong social media presence,

including its Facebook page with more than 600,000 followers.

“We are excited about joining the Pan-American Life Group family. We

believe that PALIG’s and HolaDoctor’s current operations are highly

complementary and provide a great opportunity to fast track HolaDoctor’s

growth across the Americas,” said Roberto Estrada, co-founder, Chairman

and CEO of HolaDoctor.

“By joining Pan-American Life Group, HolaDoctor will be able to draw on

PALIG’s expertise in the insurance market and its financial strength to

expand our individual and Hispanic-owned small business insurance

marketing and brokerage operations, as well as extend our reach to other

important Hispanic communities outside the states HolaDoctor currently

serves,” said Mr. Estrada.

Over time, PALIG will be able to develop individual life, accident and

health insurance products tailored to the U.S. Hispanic market that can

provide complementary benefits to those products already offered through

HolaDoctor’s insurance brokerage unit.

“This acquisition is in line with PALIG’s new five-year strategic plan,

which was approved by our Board in May 2017. The launch of the new

strategic plan was accelerated because we achieved the financial

objectives of the 2014-2018 plan two years ahead of schedule. We will

continue to explore strategic market opportunities that align with the

five areas of concentration of our plan, including: serving the U.S.

Hispanic Market; Digital Insurance; Reaching Underserved Markets;

Wellness; and Accident & Health. Also with the addition of HolaDoctor,

we continue to position PALIG as a healthcare leader in the Latin

American countries in which we operate,” said Mr. Suquet.

HolaDoctor will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pan-American

Life Insurance Group with a significant level of independence, although

teams from both organizations will share expertise, product assets and

resources to grow the business. The acquisition is not expected to

affect employment at Pan-American Life or HolaDoctor.

The acquisition has been approved by the boards of directors of both

HolaDoctor Inc. and Pan-American Life, as well as HolaDoctor’s

shareholders.

About Hola Doctor Inc.

HolaDoctor® is a leader in health services for Hispanics. Founded in

1999, HolaDoctor is a trusted online resource for Hispanic consumers

interested in improving their health and well being. The company’s

flagship website, HolaDoctor.com, is a leading web and mobile

destination of health and lifestyle content and programs in Spanish,

with millions of visitors per month and a fast-growing registered

database surpassing two million Hispanics. HolaDoctor also markets

health and life insurance primarily to individual Hispanic consumers

through Hola Seguros (dba “HolaDoctor Insurance Services”), a wholly

owned subsidiary of HolaDoctor. HolaDoctor Insurance Services sells

individual insurance in several states including Florida, California,

Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona and Georgia. The company helps

Hispanics enroll in the best insurance plan for them and their families

through its bilingual call center in Miami, and company-owned retail

stores in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.holadoctor.net.

About Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Pan-American Life Insurance Group is a leading provider of insurance and

financial services throughout the Americas that has been delivering

trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is

comprised of more than twenty member companies, employs more than 1,750

worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident

and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49

states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin

Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has

branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador,

Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including

Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more

information, visit the Pan-American Life Web site at palig.com,

follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife,

and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life

Insurance Group.

