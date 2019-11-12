Sierra Pro Paint & Décor Opens its First Location in McAllen, Texas

20-year Paint Industry Veteran Opens New Benjamin Moore Retail Location

MCALLEN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sierra Pro Paint & Décor Center has officially opened its first location in McAllen today. Positioned at the heart of the city’s growth, Sierra Pro Paint & Décor Center will deliver both premium residential and commercial products from leading paint manufacturer, Benjamin Moore in downtown McAllen. Its centrally located store, product offerings and on-site resources make Sierra Pro Paint & Décor a convenient and reliable source to professional painters, design and maintenance professionals and homeowners.

“Sierra Pro Paint & Décor Center is thrilled to service the Rio Grande Valley market by opening our first location in McAllen,” said owner Joe Sierra. “We’re committed to providing the McAllen painting community with the best quality products and services and are looking forward to establishing and growing long-lasting relationships with our customers.”

With more than 20 years of paint industry experience, Sierra Pro Paint & Décor Center owner Joe Sierra is proud to introduce a new array of premium paint products to his customers and undoubtedly knows Benjamin Moore products will meet and exceed their expectations. Sierra Pro Paint & Décor seeks to be the Rio Grande Valley market’s “go-to” location for all paint-related needs. The store is locally owned and operated by highly seasoned staff who are trained to assess and respond to various situations to create a more efficient, successful and pleasant customer experience.

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, CENTURY®, Ultra Spec®, Natura® and ben®. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color portfolio, offering consumers and designer more than 3,500 colors. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from its more than 5,000 locally owned and operated paint and decorating retailers.

Contacts

Press:



Benjamin Moore



Kelly Sinatra



PressRequests@Benjaminmoore.com

https://sierrapropaint.com/