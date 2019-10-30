Spectrum TV Subscribers Can Now Access HITN Digital Programming

Spectrum TV subscribers who are subscribed to HITN-TV can now authenticate to enjoy access to HITN’s high-quality educational and entertainment programming for the whole family

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN TV, the leading Spanish-language network that offers educational and entertainment content to families in more than 44 million households across the United States, announced today that Spectrum TV customers who subscribe to HITN-TV can now access and stream live broadcasts as well as thousands of On Demand titles, online and with the HITN App.

“We are thrilled to bring our trusted, high-quality digital programming to thousands more Spanish-speaking communities around the country,” said Eric Turpin, General Manager of HITN. “Spectrum is the fourth, and largest, U.S. distributor to allow authenticated access to our digital programming, further expanding our digital reach by millions.”

To access HITV’s digital programming, Spectrum TV subscribers can visit: www.spectrum.com/latino-plans or download the HITN App. Customers can authenticate their Spectrum subscription by signing in with their Spectrum username and password. The HITN App is available for Android, iOS, Roku and Apple TV. Available content, channels and offerings vary by market and depend on the customer’s video subscription package.

More information is available at www.hitn.org.

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T TV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

Lina Sands, (646) 731-3887 / lsands@hitn.org