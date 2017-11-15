Wedding Bells a Financial Wake-Up Call for Americans

TD Ameritrade survey reveals that a third of married Americans are

not entirely financially faithful with their spouse

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Love is in the air as engagement season starts on Thanksgiving and

continues through Valentine’s Day. As these starry-eyed couples tie the

knot, one thing that’s clearly in focus is their finances, according to

TD Ameritrade’s latest survey.





TD

Ameritrade’s Marriage & Money survey of 1,000 married and

1,000 unmarried adults (ages 37 and older) reveals that getting married

can serve as a trigger for Americans to focus more on their finances,

particularly for men. In fact, nearly four in ten (37 percent) married

Americans report paying more attention to their finances after getting

married. Married couples also report additional shifts in perspective

and habits:

help manage their savings and investments (39 percent of females vs. 19 percent of males); and 30 percent of married Americans say the moral support that keeps each

other on track is the biggest financial benefit of getting married

“For many Americans, wedding bells serve as a wake-up call to get their

finances in order as they now have a partner to think about,” said JJ

Kinahan, chief market strategist and managing director at TD Ameritrade.

“Having a spouse, and perhaps for some a family, can encourage better

financial habits, deter overspending, and keep long-term goals in focus.”

It’s Not All Wedded Bliss

While marriage often serves as an

incentive to financial responsibility, it also has its challenges.

One-third (34 percent) of married Americans report that they are not

always “financially faithful” with their spouse, and nearly four in ten

(39 percent) don’t believe their spouse is entirely financially faithful

with them. On average, married Americans report having argued with a

spouse about money 4.3 times in the past year.

Planning for the Golden Years Together

When it comes to

retirement, nearly three in 10 (28 percent) married Americans have

downsized, or expect to downsize their home in retirement, while singles

are more likely to stay put. And, the destination of choice – warmer

climates, according to one in five (20 percent) married Americans.

On average, married Americans expect to live 23 years in retirement, and

men largely anticipate their wives to have the upper hand in terms of

life expectancy. More than half (53 percent) expect their wives to

outlive them, vs. just 18 percent of married females who said the same

about their husbands.

Sorry kids …

One-third (34 percent) of married Americans say

leaving an inheritance is “not at all” a priority for them. In fact,

having a spouse to enjoy retirement with makes married couples more

inclined to say they’re likely or very likely to spend what they’ve

saved – on trips, property, motor vehicles, etc. – rather than pass it

on to their children (44 percent married vs. 29 percent unmarried).

“It’s important for married couples to have a shared vision for the

future, whether that includes spending your money or saving it for

future generations,” says Kinahan. “Being upfront with each other about

finances and having frequent conversations about your desired retirement

lifestyle will help couples be better prepared for what lies ahead.”

