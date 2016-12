Mira el conmovedor mensaje que Vin Diesel le dedicó a Paul Walker

The arduous road to production, the challenging task of filming this latest chapter. The record breaking trailer debut and the shocked world at what the dark road implied… you Pablo have given me strength… purpose and resolve. I promised you we would make something you would be proud of and I pray that we have… miss you. Family above everything! #happytorettotuesday

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:59am PST