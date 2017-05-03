La niña que dice que será la primera mujer en la NBA

Tiene apenas 7 años, pero la pequeña Jaliyah Manuel tiene claro su objetivo: convertirse en la primera mujer en jugar en la NBA.
Y aunque esto puede escucharse como un sueño casi imposible de alcanzar, no se ve tan descabellado cuando se ven sus videos y la forma en la que esta niña prodigio se desenvuelve en el basquetbol mixto.
So proud of Jaliyah and her teammates they fought hard these last 3 games. Facing single elimination games they Won both to head to the championship game held today She's has a long way to go but she's playing a lil better. So with time and patients everything will be fine.
Jaliyah es toda una sensación en redes sociales y en su cuenta de Instagram ya cuenta con más de 100 mil seguidores.
La pequeña sorprende en sus entrenamientos y en los partidos en los que se le puede ver logrando dobles y triples con mucha habilidad.
She understands what it takes and doesn't want to settle for less. Blood sweat and tears and gives her heart and soul to the game.
Su ídolo es LeBron James, quien al ver la forma de jugar de la pequeña quedó maravillado y se encontró con ella, además de regalarle un jersey autografiado.
Jaliyah meeting her idol moments like this she will never forget. @kingjames came through in the clutch showed Jaliyah mad love. When he told her I know who you are I remember you keep up the good work. It shows that through hard work and dedication what your doing doesn't go unseen. Also wanna thank @shannonewesley for making all this happen can't thank you enough you guys are awesome.
Y por si fuera poco, Jaliyah cuenta también con su línea de ropa deportiva. Sin duda se estará hablando mucho de esta pequeñita en los próximos años.