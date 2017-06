Chiquis Rivera reveló el secreto de su trasero y es algo ‘divino’

Súper #Tbt 😊🙈 when we did the single cover for #PalomaBlanca with my boo @hairbyvanessasanchez #Glam ❤️ … the song wasn't what it was suppose to be but I took the bull by the horns and ran with it. No regrets. Just lessons! 🙌🏻🤗 #TeamWork #ToGrowYouMustBeOkayWithFalling

A post shared by Chiquis 💛 (@chiquisoficial) on May 11, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT