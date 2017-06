¿Qué es la placenta accreta? La razón por la que Kim Kardashian puede morir si se embaraza

Day 6………Of the 30 Accreta Awareness Challenge Did you know there are three different stages of Accreta? Accreta, Increta and Percreta each advancing in severity. TODAY'S CHALLENGE IS TO SHARE this post, DEFINING THE THIRD and MOST SEVERE type… What is Placenta Percreta????? Placenta Percreta describes the invasion or penetration, through the myometrium (the smooth muscle) and serosa or perimetrium (the outer layer), of the uterus. When this occurs, the invasive placenta begins "spreading roots" or attaching to adjacent organs such as the the bladder, Ureters or bowel. Percreta can also affect neurovascular structures in the abdominal cavity and pelvic walls. #photogrid #day6 #challenge #accretachallenge #accretasurvivor #threestages #thirdstage #placentaaccreta #placentaincreta #placentapercreta #spreadtheword #awareness #monthofapril #april6th #30dayaccretachallenge #percreta #accreta #increta #ibeatthebeast #faceddeathtogivelife

