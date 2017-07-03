Extraña condición en la piel hace que joven modelo se vea como de la tercera edad

Sara Geurts tiene 26 años y aparenta mucha más edad que la que tiene por esa extraña condición
Sigue a El Diario NY en Facebook
Extraña condición en la piel hace que joven modelo se vea como de la tercera edad
Sara Geurts tiene un problema que hace que no produzca suficiente colágeno.
Por: Redacción

A diario, varias modelos se hacen famosas a nivel mundial gracias a Instagram y ese es el caso de Sara Geurts, quien desafortunadamente sufre de una condición biológica que está dando de qué hablar.

Sara tiene 26 años de edad y hace 10, los médicos le diagnosticaron algo llamado Síndrome de Ehlers-Danlos, el cual provoca que el organismo no genere la debida cantidad de colágeno, la proteína más abundante que tenemos en el cuerpo, lo cual le ha provocado una severa flacidez en la piel.

Por este problema, Geurts aparenta mucha más edad que la que en realidad tiene, pues su piel, cuando se estira, no puede volver a su tamaño original.

Por si esto fuera poco, este síndrome también ha provocado que la modelo tenga problemas en las articulaciones, así como muchos dolores musculares, pues estos son más frágiles de lo que debieran de ser.

I had one of my closest followers reach out to me and informed me of @instylemagazine latest summer photo challenge. The challenge would be to post pictures of yourself in your swimsuit, on your social media, tagging #instyledare to submit your photo. This was by all means an impromptu shoot and hope to have a more legit one on the books sooon! ❤ • • • • • • • • • • #weekend #photoshoot #instyle #instyledare #swimsuit #pool #summer #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #beauty #imperfections #perfectlyimperfect #real #sorrynotsorry #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes

A post shared by Sara Geurts (@sarageurts) on

A pesar de su situación, la chica se ha convertido en la gran promotora de una causa denominada “Body Positive”, en la cual invita a todas las mujeres a aceptarse y quererse, tal cual son.

 

Alrededor de la web

También te puede interesar

Loterías

Consulta los
resultados

Alrededor de la web

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos