Famosas al desnudo: Fotos de las estrellas que posan con poca ropa

Your love is strong and you're so sweet You make me hard, you make me weak Love is strong and you're so sweet And someday babe, we got to meet A glimpse of you was all it took A stranger's glance, it got me hooked And I followed you across the stars I looked for you in seedy bars What are you scared of, baby? It's more than just a dream I need some time We make a beautiful team, a beautiful team Love is strong and you're so sweet And someday babe, we got to meet Just anywhere out in the park Out on the street and in the dark I followed you through swirling seas Down darkened woods with silent trees Your love is strong and you're so sweet You make me hard, you make me weak What are you scared of, baby? It's more than just a dream I need some time We make a beautiful team, beautiful I wait for you until the dawn My mind is ripped, my heart is torn Your love is strong and you're so sweet Your love is bitter and taken neat Love is strong, yeah you're so sweet Love is strong, oh You're so sweet Love is strong You've gotta meet, whoa yeah You're so sweet You're so sweet Got to meet You're so sweat

