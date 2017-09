Instagram censuró la foto de este menor discapacitado; ¿qué te parece?

Me ~ Hello Harry. Where's your eye? Mark ~ Oh damn!! It's still on the side at home! If it's not one of us it's the other!😂😂 (Note to the person who reported the last image of my son like this. It's his FACE. If you're offended then scroll past. Shame on you!) – – – – – #ouralteredlife #specialneeds #specialneedschild #specialneedsparent #specialneedsparents #specialneedsjourney #disability #goldenharsyndrome #autism #autismawareness #writing #writersofinstagram #writer #ourstory #mysunshineboy #ilovemyboys #love #mylife #brothers #morealikethandifferent #mummyblogger #blogging #specialneedsblogger #diffability #craniofacial #autismlife #autismfamily

A post shared by ✨Our Altered Life✨ (@ouralteredlife) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:08am PDT