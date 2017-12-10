FOTOS: Kelsey Henson, la novia de “La montaña” de Game of Thrones

El amor no tiene talla

Guía de Regalos

FOTOS: Kelsey Henson, la novia de “La montaña” de Game of Thrones
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson y Kelsey Henson. Instagram
Por: Redacción

En noticias de parejas disparejas les presentamos a Hafthor Julius Bjornsson y Kelsey Henson.

Bjornsson es un actor y fisicoculturista que participa en competencias de fuerza. Es conocido por su rol de “La montaña” en la serie de HBO Game of Thrones. Su pareja actual es Kelsey Henson, una terapista canadiense.

“La montaña” mide 6’9″ mientras que ella es 5’2″.

La pareja se conoció en en restaurante de Alberta, Canadá. Ella se acercó a pedir una foto. Bjornsson participaba en una competencia del Hombre más fuerte del mundo. Desde ahí no se separan.

Throwback to warmer days in Spain with this guy!!! 🙌🏻☀️❤️ . . . . . #travel #travels #trip#instatravel #benidorm #alicante #Spain #belvedere #terrace #patio #view #city #skyline #evening #date #beautiful #love #gorgeous #myman #happy #smiles #fordays #littleblackdress #heels #blonde #tan #beauty #beast #muscle #strength

A post shared by Kelsey Henson (@kelc33) on

Por ahora es una relación a distancia pero la pareja suele recorrer el mundo a menudo.

El amor no tiene talla.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

El Niño Prodigio

Lee tu horóscopo de hoy

Alrededor de la web

Guía de Regalos

Ahorra tiempo y dinero estas fiestas.
Haz clic aquí para ver la guía