Neoyorquinos viven lunes caótico por atentado en el Subway

How can #NYC can keep such a vast subway system safe? It takes all 6M people who ride the trains every day — everybody’s eyes and ears. If something doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right — flag down a cop, give us a chance to investigate. Public safety’s a shared responsibility. pic.twitter.com/zd1Pk7u5Fl

— Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) December 11, 2017